[Newsmaker] Ex-FT Island singer additionally convicted for filming rape victims

The 31-year-old Choi was additionally indicted later on charges of filming and photographing his rape victims, sharing the footage and photos with friends in mobile chat rooms and offering 2 million won ($1,650) to a police officer after being caught driving under the influence in February 2016.



The same Seoul court handed out the suspended jail sentence to Choi after finding him guilty of the additional allegations.



It also ordered Choi to undergo 80 hours of sex offender treatment and barred him from employment at children and youth facilities for five years. Prosecutors demanded an imprisonment of one and a half years for Choi in the previous hearing on March 18.



"Choi took naked photos of his victims with a cellphone camera and distributed them online. In addition, he attempted to bribe a civil servant to serve his own interest in his drunken driving case, which undermined the fairness and social trust towards drunk driving crackdowns," the court said.



But the court said it determined the amount of Choi's sentence after considering that he has expressed remorse over his acts.



Choi attended his sentencing hearing wearing a black suit and a face mask.