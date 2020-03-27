LG Electronics to shutter US washing machine plant over COVID-19

(Yonhap)



LG Electronics Inc., a major South Korean home appliance maker, said Friday it will temporarily shut down its washing machine plant in the United States for two weeks due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.



LG said its plant in Clarksville, Tennessee, will suspend operations from Monday to April 12. The plant produces 100,000 washing machines a month and employs some 600 workers.



Like other companies around the globe, LG has been dealing with production disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



LG recently decided to shut down its factories in India until April 14 following the local government's orders over the COVID-19 outbreak. (Yonhap)



