BTS puts off N. American leg of world tour over COVID-19

K-pop boy band BTS put off the American leg of its upcoming world tour, "Map of the Soul Tour," Friday over the global spread of COVID-19."The 'BTS Map of the Soul Tour - North America,' originally scheduled to take place from April 25 to June 6, will be rescheduled to a later date," the band's management agency, Big Hit Entertainment, said on the Weverse mobile app."We are closely monitoring and following the guidance of all local governments regarding public events to ensure we are providing a safe environment for everyone involved," Big Hit said.It said that all tickets for the North American leg will be honored for the new dates, without specifying the new schedule. (Yonhap)