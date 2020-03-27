 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks open sharply higher tracking Wall Street gains

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 27, 2020 - 09:28       Updated : Mar 27, 2020 - 09:28
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened sharply higher Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street boosted by historic stimulus measures amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 62.47 points, or 3.7 percent, to 1,748.71 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

US stocks rallied for a third straight day Thursday (local time) after the Senate passed a $2 trillion relief package to tackle the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 6.2 percent to close at 22,552.17 points. The rally came as US unemployment data showed that a record 3.3 million Americans had applied for unemployment benefits last week.

In Seoul, most large-cap shares got off to a solid start.

Top cap Samsung Electronics moved up 2.62 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix surged 5.08 percent.

No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor jumped 4.59 percent, while auto parts producer Hyundai Mobis advanced 5.39 percent.

Pharmaceutical shares were also strong, with Celltrion rising 3.58 percent and Samsung BioLogics climbing 1.64 percent. 

The local currency was trading at 1,215.5 won against the US dollar, sharply up 17.3 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114