Seoul City launches English webpage on COVID-19



The Seoul City government said Thursday that it had launched an English webpage to make it easier for foreign residents in the capital to access key information on the novel coronavirus.



The webpage (http://english.seoul.go.kr) provides updates on the tally of novel coronavirus cases by district, a travel log of confirmed patients, the locations of virus testing facilities, behavioral rules and the government’s quarantine measures for foreign residents, among other information.



So far, Seoul, home to 10 million people, has reported 361 cases of COVID-19. Ten of the affected people were foreigners.



Across the country, a total of 9,241 cases were confirmed, with 131 deaths as of Thursday.



Seoul had an estimated 283,984 foreign residents as of the end of 2018.



By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)