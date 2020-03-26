 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Hyundai Motor heir gains W18b through stock buyback

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Mar 26, 2020 - 17:58       Updated : Mar 26, 2020 - 17:59

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun, who recently purchased treasury shares, has seen gains from the stock market recovery as well as the strengthening of his control.

The market capitalization of Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis shares totaled 100 billion won ($81 million) as of Thursday, with 49.4 billion won for the automaker and 50.7 billion won for the parts unit.

From Thursday last week to Wednesday, Chung bought shares of Hyundai Motor at a price between 68,435 won and 81,463 won per share and Hyundai Mobis at a price between 13,789 won and 161,692 won.

As of Thursday, Chung earned 18.4 billion won in valuation gains. Hyundai Motor’s share price ended at 84,900 won and Hyundai Mobis’ share price closed at 167,000 won on the day.

The heir’s stake in Hyundai Motor rose 0.27 percentage point to 2.62 percent, and up 0.32 percent in Hyundai Mobis.

The automaker said Chung expressed his will to enhance shareholder value, adding the decision has “nothing to do with” corporate governance.

After Chung’s stock purchase, stock prices in Korea rebounded due to the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Korea’s announcement of measures to boost the economy and stabilize the financial market.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114