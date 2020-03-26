 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Financial watchdog warns Woori, Hana over board infractions

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Mar 26, 2020 - 16:54       Updated : Mar 26, 2020 - 16:54
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The Financial Supervisory Service on Thursday issued warnings to two major banking groups here -- Woori and Hana -- directing them to improve their overall transparency and corporate governance.

The financial watchdog noted that Woori Financial Group’s board meeting minutes -- which serve as official legal records -- between January and September 2019 lacked transparency.

The minutes were treated “as mere formalities” and contained few details such as the substance of the discussions among board members, the FSS said. They consisted only of commencement and closing speeches, the agenda for each meeting and a summary of its outcome.

Woori’s board discusses key issues at gatherings that are usually held a day ahead of the actual board meetings, leaving little to discuss at the official meetings, the FSS said.

The watchdog pointed to a law requiring that board meeting minutes include substantive details, such as the names of members who oppose a certain resolution and their reasons.

Regarding Hana Financial Group, the FSS took issue with its treatment of external board members.

The holding group did not uphold its internal rule requiring that necessary documents be sent to external board members a week ahead of each scheduled board meeting. Instead it asked them to agree to receive them only on the day of the meeting.

Hana also reduced its ratio of external to internal board members, the FSS said. The number of external members was down to one, from three in February 2018.

The FSS called for board diversity at Hana and strengthened compliance monitoring of its employees.

Hana’s flagship banking unit, Hana Bank, also received a warning over its system of appointing external board members.

The two banking groups and Hana Bank are required to file explanations and documents in response to the warnings within six months.



(mkjung@heraldcorp.com
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114