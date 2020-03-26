[Weekender] How to raise W100m by 30: Millennial investment strategies

(123rf)







It’s not a fancy car or a Louis Vuitton bag that Joung Hye-dan, a 27-year-old former nurse in Seoul, is interested in.



Once called a big spender by college friends, she transferred nearly 80 percent of her monthly income from her former job into 10 separate bank and investment accounts. She has now diversified her personal financial portfolio from regular deposits to peer-to-peer investing, profiting by 1.2 million won ($980) so far.



“I started my nursing career at 23 and retired early, but it doesn’t mean I don’t want to work. My goal is to save 100 million won before I turn 30,” said Joung, who has co-authored a finance management book titled “Financial Technology of People Born in the 1990s.”



Joung is one of a growing number of 20-somethings in South Korea seeking ways to pursue quality and financially independent lives before they turn 30.



She has no regular job for now, but makes a living through part-time investments. Free from a structured work culture, she is content with her life.







In a KakaoTalk chat room users aged 20-30 share money-saving tips and investment plans for early retirement. (The Korea Herald)