Finance

KB Card to lease Apple products

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Mar 26, 2020 - 16:24       Updated : Mar 26, 2020 - 16:40
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
  

Local credit card issuer KB Kookmin Card said Thursday it will launch a new leasing service of Apple devices -- from iPhones to iPads -- starting April.

The company will purchase products on behalf of customers and charge them regular payments for an agreed upon period, according to the officials. The company has signed a contract with six Apple premium resellers to start the service. 

“In response to the latest consumer trend of using different smart devices rather than possessing them, KB Card has partnered with Apple resellers after one year of (consultations) to launch the new financial service that integrates shopping (experience),” said an official.

“Along with Apple products, we will step up efforts to launch various finance lease programs for other durable goods.”

Customers can choose either to take or return a rental Apple product before the leasing program expires on condition of making regular payments without delay.

For customers choosing to return leased products, the company will not demand to pay its residual value. Available for customers aged 19 or over, the subscription will be initiated with a QR code sent out to their smartphones. Customers can either visit Apple stores to pick up products and sign for the lease or go online.

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
