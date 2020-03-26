 Back To Top
Entertainment

Golden Child streams concert on Twitter for fans in isolation

By Kwon Yae-rim
Published : Mar 26, 2020 - 14:36       Updated : Mar 26, 2020 - 14:36
(Woollim Entertainment)
(Woollim Entertainment)
Boy band Golden Child on Tuesday streamed a full version video of its first solo concert, “Future and Past,” on Twitter, attracting almost 650,000 views during the three-hour run.

The footage was released at 8:28 p.m. here as a surprise for fans around the world, many of whom may be coping with self-isolation amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The band performed 24 tracks, including debut song “DamDaDi,” for the concert that was originally held in January in Seoul.

The event was a joint effort between the band’s label Woollim Entertainment and Twitter Korea. The two said they wanted to uplift the spirits of those who could feel depressed and isolated amid the prolonged period of social distancing.

Fans also showed support by tweeting the livestream with the hashtag #StaySafeWithGoldenChild.

Recently in K-pop, after cancellations of planned concerts and meetups, artists have hosted live concerts and Q&A sessions via social media to interact with fans.

By Kwon Yae-rim (kyr@heraldcorp.com)
