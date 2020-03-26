Hyundai Mobis develops world’s first roof air bag

Hyundai Mobis’ roof air bag (Hyundai Mobis)
Hyundai Mobis said Thursday that it has invented an air bag that ejects out from the sunroof to protect passengers during accidents.
The automotive supplier of Hyundai Motor Group said the roof air bag is unfolded when a vehicle is flipped over during an accident. It can cover the entire roof in 0.08 seconds, aimed at protecting passengers inside the car from being ejected out of the sunroof.
The new system involves 24 patented technologies, the company said.
Since developing the world’s first panoramic sunroof air bag in 2017, Hyundai Mobis has been focusing on launching advanced air bag technologies for global markets. It has been mass-producing air bags since 2002.
Meanwhile, Hyundai Mobis said its first roof air bag has been evaluated and the results were shared at technical seminars hosted by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
In January, NHTSA gave a presentation on the status of its roof ejection mitigation research at an event hosted by the Society of Automotive Engineers, which included a case of Hyundai Mobis’ roof air bag.
NHTSA is a US government agency which studies ways to prevent injuries and reduce economic costs caused by road traffic crashes, via education, research, safety standards and enforcement activities.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)