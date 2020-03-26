 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Preorders for Hyundai’s new Avante accelerate on first day

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Mar 26, 2020 - 14:52       Updated : Mar 26, 2020 - 14:52
Hyundai Motor's Avante (HMG)
Hyundai Motor's Avante (HMG)

Hyundai Motor said Thursday its steady-selling sedan Avante’s latest model has received 10,058 preorders on the first day of reservation.

The number is double the average monthly sales figure of Avante, as well as nine times more than the preorders for sixth-generation Avante, the company said. 

It is also beats the past preorder record of the first-generation Avante -- which was named Elantra.

The automaker said the number is meaningful amid the sharply falling consumer demand for midsized sedans compared to sport utility vehicles over the past five years. 

According to the company, the consumer demand for sedans reduced from some 181,000 units in 2015 to 123,000 in 2019. Meanwhile, demand for SUVs soared from 86,000 units in 2015 to 184,000 in 2019. 

Hyundai began receiving preorders for the all-new Avante from Wednesday. 

The price range has not been fixed, but market insiders expect it to be priced between 15.7 million won ($12,800) and 19.5 million won, considering a full package of high-tech driving assistance functions. 

The latest model was unveiled in Los Angeles at its world premiere last week.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114