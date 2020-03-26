 Back To Top
National

90 percent of imported infections involve Koreans

By Korea Herald
Published : Mar 26, 2020 - 13:41       Updated : Mar 26, 2020 - 13:41
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Novel coronavirus infections stemming from overseas outpaced locally transmitted cases in South Korea, and nearly 90 percent of imported cases involve Koreans returning from overseas, local authorities said Thursday.

The country reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 between midnight Tuesday and midnight Wednesday, with 57 of them classified as imported, involving both Koreans and non-Korean arriving here from overseas.

Of them, 30 were identified during the virus screening and quarantine process upon arrival, while 27 others were confirmed for the infection days after arrival.

The total number of imported cases here rose to 284, with 90 percent involving Koreans returning home from Europe, US and elsewhere. Only 21 were foreign nationals.

By Korea Herald staff (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
