Life&Style

[Eye Plus] Befriend fluffy alpacas in Gangwon Province

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Mar 27, 2020 - 09:41       Updated : Mar 27, 2020 - 09:43

If you are looking for a picnic spot where you can bring your kids, trek through the woods and enjoy spring sunshine, check out this alpaca-themed park in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province.

The park, named Alpaca World, sits on an 360,000 square-meter plot where visitors can walk through and take a monorail ride around the area. 



At certain spots, visitors can experience the mild-tempered animals that may try to eat parsnips out of your hands. You and your children can approach the animals up close and feel the soft alpaca fleece, which is used as to make socks and sweaters.

Alpacas are herd animals that originally come from the high mountain areas of Peru, Bolivia and Chile. They live in family groups of around 20 at an altitude of 3,500 to 5,000 meters. When fully grown, an alpaca weighs between 45 and 68 kilograms and stands at around one meter tall, and they can live into their mid-20s.



The cuddly-looking alpacas are also known as therapy animals who can help people with traumatic experiences.

The park has other animals, including sheep, milk goats, eagles and owls, along with programs in which visitors can participate. 


Photographed by Park Hyun-koo
Written by Shim Woo-hyun
