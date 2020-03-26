New curriculum at Seoul Foreign British School ‘global minded, distinctly British’

The Seoul Foreign British School has introduced a new curriculum centered on three frameworks, boasting innovative education and preparing students upon graduation, the school said Thursday.



According to Seoul Foreign British School, it is the first school in Seoul to roll out the system to “not only prepare students for the rigors of high school, but wherever else their lives may take them.”



While maintaining the English national curriculum at its core and English and math programs, the school designed three frameworks -- International Early Years Curriculum, International Primary Curriculum, and International Middle Years Curriculum, incorporating a variety of subjects.



Seoul Foreign British School Principal Andy Freeman (Seoul Foreign British School)