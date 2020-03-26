 Back To Top
Moon to join G-20 virtual summit on coronavirus response, share S. Korea's strategy

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 26, 2020 - 09:05       Updated : Mar 26, 2020 - 09:05
South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in will have discussions with major global leaders on a coordinated response to the novel coronavirus during their virtual summit Thursday, Cheong Wa Dae said.

The Group of 20 advanced economies plans to open the emergency video session, officially named "Extraordinary Virtual Leaders' Summit on COVID-19," at 9 p.m. following Moon's offer to hold such an event earlier this month.

Moon will use it to share South Korea's know-how to counter the virus and policy to limit the economic fallout of it, according to Cheong Wa Dae. 

South Korea is said to have responded relatively effectively to the outbreak with thorough quarantine measures highlighted by quick and accurate medical testing.

The number of daily additional infections has dropped to around 100, many of which are linked to South Koreans and foreigners arriving from foreign countries.

Moon also plans to suggest a travel ban waiver for business people with an official document showing they have tested negative, a measure aimed at maintaining "essential" cross-border business-related activities.

Cheong Wa Dae said the G-20 members would adopt a joint declaration at the meeting, and it expects Moon's proposal to be included.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman will chair the session as the country holds this year's G-20 presidency.

The other G-20 members are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Seven nations, hard hit by the coronavirus, have been invited as observers -- Spain, Singapore, Switzerland, Senegal, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan. The United Nations and the World Health Organization are also joining the meeting, along with some other international organizations.

The G-20 summit was launched in 2008 for a joint response to a global financial crisis at that time. (Yonhap)



