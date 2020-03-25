S. Korea to expand two-week quarantine to arrivals from US

(Yonhap)



South Korea will impose a 14-day self-quarantine on South Korea citizens and foreigners with long-term stay visas arriving from the United States starting Friday, as part of efforts to contain a rising number of imported infections.



The country reported 100 new novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the total infections to 9,137. The death toll rose by six to 126, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Of the 51 new cases -- 43 Korean citizens and eight foreign nationals -- involved travelers arriving in Korea from abroad. Of the cases, 29 were from Europe, 18 from America (including 13 from the US) and four from Asia.



Stricter quarantine measures will be applied to incoming travelers from the US -- Korean citizens and foreign nationals alike -- starting midnight Friday in the wake of an explosive increase in the number of cases in the country.







