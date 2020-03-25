S. Korea to expand two-week quarantine to arrivals from US

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 infection among travelers coming from the US -- both Koreans and foreigners -- will be transferred to designated facilities for testing and wait there until the results comes back. Those who test positive will be taken to hospitals or quarantine facilities depending on the severity of their symptoms.
Those without symptoms among Korean citizens and foreigners with long-term visas will be required to self-quarantine at their homes for two weeks. They will be tested only when they show symptoms.
Foreigners arriving from the US for a short-term stay will be tested and await the test results at designated facilities. They will be allowed entry only if the results are negative. But they will be required to report their health conditions on a daily basis to the authorities.
Of the 51 imported cases reported Wednesday, 34 cases -- 28 citizens and six foreign nationals -- were identified during airport quarantine screening.
The measures, so far, have only been applied to inbound travelers from Europe.
Unlike those coming from the US, however, all incoming travelers from Europe are tested for COVID-19. Those without symptoms among Koreans and foreigners with long-term visas are required to be tested at community health clinics in their neighborhoods within three days upon arrival.
The authorities said, if necessary depending on how the situation develops, they will expand the mandatory virus testing for all incoming travelers from the US.
The country receives about 2,500 arrivals from the US and 1,000 from Europe on average. More than 80 percent of those arriving in Korea from Europe and the US are Korean citizens, according to the authorities.
Korea has seen a growing number of cases imported from abroad in recent weeks. This week alone, 55 cases came from Europe, 31 from America and four from Asia. Of all cases in the country, 227 cases came from abroad.
Of the new cases reported Wednesday, 21 were confirmed in Gyeonggi Province, 14 in Daegu, the city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak here, 13 in Seoul and five in North Gyeongsang Province. The cases in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province represent 70.5 percent and 13.76 percent, respectively, of the country’s total.
Some 82.4 percent of the country’s total cases were linked to clusters of infections, according to the KCDC.
The number of people in Korea who have died of the virus is 126, with the overall fatality rate so far standing at 1.38 percent, according to the KCDC. The death rate is 6.38 percent for those in their 70s and 13.55 percent for those in their 80s.
Some 3,730 people were discharged from quarantine, up 223 from the previous day. So far, a total of 357,896 people have been tested for the virus, with 334,481 testing negative. Some 14,278 people are awaiting test results.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com
)