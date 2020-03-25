Posco donates W5b, actively participates in virus relief efforts

An employee loads Posco’s support kits on a truck en route to Daegu on Friday. (Posco)
South Korea’s largest steelmaker Posco is actively participating in relief efforts for regions affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, the company said Wednesday.
Posco, which has its main headquarters and a number of factories in one of the hard-hit region of North Gyeongsang Province, has donated 5 billion won ($4.06 million) for support on Feb. 27, about a month after it delivered relief goods worth 1 billion won to China.
According to the company, Posco group delivered 4 billion won, while the rest of 1 billion won was collected from its five affiliates, Posco International, Posco Engineering and Construction, Posco Chemical, Posco Energy and Posco ICT.
“The company and employees sought to express our support to the medical faculties working to restore the damage created by COVID-19, and also people in regions striving to overcome the outbreak,” Posco Chairman Choi Jung-woo said.
The funds, delivered to Korea Disaster Relief Association were to be executed for providing medical and hygiene goods such as face masks, daily necessities for the self-quarantined, and for disinfection operations, the company said.
Amid the prolonging epidemic outbreak, the company has lowered rent for 135 businesses occupying its buildings located in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province and Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)