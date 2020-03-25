 Back To Top
Business

[Monitor] Local e-remittance market grows rapidly

By Korea Herald
Published : Mar 25, 2020 - 16:39       Updated : Mar 25, 2020 - 16:39


The average amount of money transferred through local e-remittance services within a day during 2019 has increased by 124.4 percent to reach 235 billion won from a year earlier, according to Bank of Korea data Wednesday.

The average amount of money transferred through e-remittance services in 2019 was 104.6 billion won, up by 76.7 percent from 35.5 billion won in 2018.

The average daily uses of e-remittance services in Korea has marked 76.7 percent increase from a year earlier to mark 25 million uses.

Korea’s local e-remittance market started to grow in 2015 after the government began to rid of the accredited certification system from e-transactions.

(ws@heraldcorp.com)
