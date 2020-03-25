 Back To Top
National

Another US soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dies, cause unknown

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 25, 2020 - 11:41       Updated : Mar 25, 2020 - 11:41
Spc. Clay Welch (US 2nd Infantry Division)

An American soldier stationed in South Korea was found dead in his barracks room earlier this week, the US military said Wednesday.

Spc. Clay Welch was found unresponsive in his room at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on Sunday and pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel, according to the 2nd Infantry Division.

The cause of his death is being investigated, the military said, though officials said they do not believe his death has anything to do with COVID-19.

His death came a day after another US soldier at Camp Humphreys, Marissa Jo Gloria, 25, was found dead in her room on Saturday for unknown reasons.

Welch, a 20-year-old combat medic specialist, joined the US Army in 2017 and was sent here last month.

"Clay's death affects every member in our formation. We are all deeply saddened by the loss," Lt. Col. James Armstrong, Welch's battalion commander, said. (Yonhap)
