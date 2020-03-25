 Back To Top
Business

Posco signs with clients to use Innovilt brand

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Mar 25, 2020 - 11:17       Updated : Mar 25, 2020 - 11:17
Posco and NI Steel sign an agreement to use Posco’s Innovilt brand at the Seoul office of NI Steel on Tuesday. (Posco)
Posco and NI Steel sign an agreement to use Posco’s Innovilt brand at the Seoul office of NI Steel on Tuesday. (Posco)


South Korea’s largest steelmaker Posco said Wednesday it has signed agreements with 17 local companies for certification of 23 products of its premium construction steel materials brand Innovilt.

Construction steel materials are generally used in buildings, houses, roads and bridges, but are not exposed outside, making it difficult to identify which steel products were used. In November last year, Posco launched the integrated steel bran Innovilt which allows consumers to easily recognize, trust and choose their own products.

On Tuesday, Posco held a signing ceremony with NI Steel, a construction material manufacturing company at the latter’s office to use its first Innovilt brand. NI Steel CEO Bae Jong-min said the firm would strengthen cooperation with Posco in the areas of technology development and contribute to the development of the construction steel materials market. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)

