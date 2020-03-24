 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Moon, Trump discuss joint efforts against COVID-19 in phone conversation

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 24, 2020 - 22:56       Updated : Mar 24, 2020 - 22:56

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks over the phone with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks over the phone with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump exchanged views over the phone Tuesday on bilateral cooperation in the fight against the novel coronavirus, Cheong Wa Dae said.

In the 23-minute conversation, made at Trump‘s “urgent request,” Moon said the two countries’ recent currency swap agreement, worth US$60 billion, was a “very timely” measure to help stabilize the international financial market.

Held two days ahead of the Group of 20 special teleconference, it marked their first phone talks of this year and 23rd in total. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114