Moon, Trump discuss joint efforts against COVID-19 in phone conversation

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks over the phone with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday. (Yonhap)



South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump exchanged views over the phone Tuesday on bilateral cooperation in the fight against the novel coronavirus, Cheong Wa Dae said.



In the 23-minute conversation, made at Trump‘s “urgent request,” Moon said the two countries’ recent currency swap agreement, worth US$60 billion, was a “very timely” measure to help stabilize the international financial market.



Held two days ahead of the Group of 20 special teleconference, it marked their first phone talks of this year and 23rd in total. (Yonhap)