Moon expects ‘unified message’ by G-20 members over COVID-19 response

South Korean President Moon Jae-in holds a telephone conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday. (Yonhap)



South Korean President Moon Jae-in stressed the need for a “unified message” from this week‘s teleconference by the leaders of the Group of 20 nations on the coronavirus pandemic, during his telephone conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday.



He held out expectations for in-depth discussions on international cooperation in both quarantine and the economy during the “special summit” to be held on Thursday, according to Cheong Wa Dae.



Moon told Sanchez that South Korea is willing to share its experience and clinical data related to COVID-19 with Spain and other countries amid the rapid spread through Europe.



“The COVID-19 incident is a global challenge, not an issue confined to a single nation,” the president was quoted as saying, adding that international cooperation and solidarity are more important than at any other time.



The prime minister agreed that the ongoing pandemic is not a regional problem but a global one and that countries should join forces in the fight, with “multilateral efforts” necessary for the development of vaccine.



He then requested a virtual conference with South Korea’s infectious disease experts to discuss Spain‘s campaign to curb the spread of the virus and medical material assistance, according to Cheong Wa Dae.



Moon replied that his government would consider such measures in line with international coordination.



The two leaders noted that this year marks the 70th anniversary of South Korea and Spain establishing diplomatic relations. Despite travel and trade restrictions caused by the outbreak, they agreed, the two sides need to maintain “inevitable exchanges” between their business people. (Yonhap)