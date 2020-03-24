 Back To Top
National

US ambassador working from home, in line with social distancing guidelines

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 24, 2020 - 19:27       Updated : Mar 24, 2020 - 22:33

US Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris (Screenshot captured from US Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris Twitter)
US Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris said Tuesday he is working from home in accordance with the host government‘s social distancing guidelines.

“I’d like to offer my sincere thanks to all South Koreans on the front line, who are working tirelessly to flatten the curve of coronavirus. Let me just say that we are all in this together,” he said in the message posted on his Twitter account.

Behind him in the video were desktop monitors in what appeared to be his private study.

“In accordance with the ROK government‘s guidelines, to practice social distancing, as you can see from here in my home office, everyone at the US Embassy, myself included, is trying to do his or her part. By caring for ourselves, and with each other, we will overcome this crisis,” he said.

Seoul has been making all-out efforts to stem the spread of the novel virus through stepped-up quarantine measures with a focus on preventing the movement of the virus at home and from abroad.

The ambassador visited Incheon International Airport, the main gateway to Seoul, to inspect the government-led screening procedures on passengers heading to the US, such as fever checks, lauding the process as an “exemplar around the world.” (Yonhap)

