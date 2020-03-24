FM Kang to explain S. Korea's anti-coronavirus efforts in WEF videoconference

(Yonhap)



Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will explain South Korea's efforts to fight the new coronavirus and call for global solidarity in ending the pandemic in a videoconference of the World Economic Forum (WEF) this week, her office said Tuesday.



On Wednesday (Korea time), Kang is set to join a video-linked session related to the COVID-19 Action Platform, a WEF initiative launched earlier this month to galvanize collective action in responding to the virus.



"Minister Kang plans to explain the South Korean government's response to COVID-19 based on the principles of openness and transparency, and stress the importance of international solidarity and cooperation in overcoming the situation," Kim In-chul, the spokesperson for the foreign ministry, told a regular press briefing.



"The foreign ministry has been continuously strengthening international cooperation in response to the spread of the virus across the globe," he added.



South Korea has recently been gaining global recognition for its diagnostic capabilities, stepped-up quarantine efforts and medical infrastructure that have led to a relatively low fatality rate despite an increase in COVID-19 cases.



As of midnight Tuesday, the country's total caseload reached 9,037 with 120 deaths.



South Korea has recently been exploring ways to expand anti-pandemic support for foreign countries, amid a growing number of requests for cooperation in securing virus testing kits, medical supplies and other forms of assistance. (Yonhap)