Shim Eun-kyung wins another best actress prize at Japanese film festival

“Blue Hour“ starring Shim Eun-kyung (Aud)
Korean actress Shim Eun-kyung, 26, on Sunday received the best actress award at the 34th Takasaki Film Festival held in Japan, for her role in the upcoming film “Blue Hour.”
This is the second award she has won in Japan this month. On March 6, she became the first Korean to win the best actress award at the 43rd Japan Academy Film Prize Awards for her role in “The Journalist.” Shim played journalist Yoshioka Erika, who digs into a political scandal.
Directed by Yuko Hakota, “Blue Hour” begins with advertisement director Sunada visiting her hometown to take care of her sick grandmother. On her way, Sunada takes her friend Kuyoura with her. Shim plays Kuyoura, with Sunada played by Kaho, who was awarded the best actress prize alongside Shim at the Takasaki Film Festival on Sunday.
“Since I jointly created the character with my director, while bringing up my ideas, I became attached. Thank you so much. Also, I am glad that Kaho is here with me,” Shim said in her acceptance speech.
“Blue Hour” is set to be released in Korea in the first half of this year.
Shim debuted in 2003 as a child actor in megahit Korean TV drama “Jewel in the Palace.”
After winning best actress prizes in 2014 at the Baeksang Awards and Chunsa Awards for her role in “Miss Granny,” she began her career in Japan three years ago.
Established in 1988, the Takasaki Film Festival is one of the top regional film events in Japan.
