German business community donates over W1b for coronavirus relief

COVID-19 Donation Rally (KGCCI)
The Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Tuesday that donations amounting to 1.06 billion won ($84,300) have been made by 14 German companies and eight individual members to support those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak here.
According to KGCCI, the proceeds have been donated directly or via the Korea Red Cross, Hope Bridge Korea Disaster and Community Chest of Korea to provide hospitals, disaster response facilities as well as self-isolated people and vulnerable low-income families with urgently required support.
The KGCCI had launched a two-week donation rally.
“On behalf of our member companies and individual donors who contributed during difficult economic times for everyone, KGCCI hopes the donations can help citizens across the country and health workers who are trying their best to counter COVID-19,” Barbara Zollmann, president and CEO of the KGCCI said.
Zollmann also said that much of the economic recovery in Korea will depend on how the government adopts vast support measures such as tax incentives for businesses to keep people employed.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)