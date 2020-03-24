[Monitor] Korea’s employment quality deteriorates

South Korea’s employment quality has deteriorated compared to advanced countries since the 2008 global financial crisis, with the number of part-time workers increasing 49 percent.
The Korea Economic Research Institute -- a think tank of Federation of Korean Industries -- analyzed the employment trend of workers working less than 30 hours per week in seven major countries by using statistics from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Most workers are categorized as irregular workers.
