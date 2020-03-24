ST Unitas’ education app Conects Q&A gains traction overseas

ST Unitas, an education group in South Korea, said Tuesday that its latest app Conects Q&A has topped appstore charts in a dozen countries, even though it is still a beta version.On Google Play Store and Apple App Store, Conects Q&A topped the related category in 12 countries, including the US, Canada and Singapore. The full version is set to launch in April, the company said.Conects Q&A is an artificial intelligence-based homework solving service that provides instant answers to questions in real-time. Once the student captures and uploads a problem or homework, the app provides an answer in less than five seconds by searching through its database. For additional help, it even provides a one-on-one chat with experts or 15-second video answers from experts for best answers, along with voice call consulting service.ST Unitas entered the global education market by taking over the Princeton Review, a leading US education institution, in 2017. It launched the beta version of Conects Q&A in early 2019 and went through a series of improvements. It gained momentum in global markets within a month of its beta launch in mid-February 2020.The company stressed that its app was well received in English-speaking countries, including the US, thanks to its advanced technology.“Conects Q&A is a knowledge platform where the majority of the underprivileged students can get the same opportunities as others who are more privileged,” said David Yoon ST Unitas founder and CEO. “At the same time, it is a global education technology service that aligns with the company’s vision to help those in need to study and achieve their dreams.”