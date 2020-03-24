Stricter containment steps necessary for US arrivals: experts

(Yonhap)



While South Korea has been implementing strict quarantine measures against arrivals from Europe, there are also growing calls that the country needs to apply stepped-up quarantine steps such as virus tests on passengers coming from the United States, medical experts said Tuesday.



South Korea in recent weeks has been focusing on stemming imported virus cases after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization earlier this month.



To better control virus cases coming from overseas, South Korea last week decided to implement stricter screening procedures on all arrivals, requiring them to install a self-diagnosis app and fill out health questionnaires.



Starting Sunday, all travelers from Europe were required to take COVID-19 tests and undergo a two-week quarantine regardless of symptoms.



But experts said the health authorities should expand stricter quarantine measures on U.S. arrivals to better control imported cases. As of Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the US surpassed 33,400, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the third largest in the world after China and Italy.



"As the number of virus patients increases quickly in the United States, health authorities should conduct virus tests on all arrivals from North America," said Kim Woo-joo, a professor of infectious medicine at Korea University Guro Hospital.



As of Monday, the number of imported virus cases here was 144, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), with 84 from Europe, followed by 22 flying from North America.



Experts warned that the number of imported cases involving US travelers could increase. Of the 14 new imported cases reported on Monday, eight of them were from the United States.



Doctors said that arrivals from the United States should also be quarantined for two weeks even if they test negative for the virus because of the virus' incubation period and possible asymptomatic carriers.



"Not only people coming from Europe but also arrivals from the United States need to enter self-isolation for two weeks," said Uhm Joong-shik, a doctor at Gachon University Gil Medical Center.



"Considering that more than half of arrivals from Europe and the United States are South Korean nationals, most of them will be able to put themselves in self-quarantine here."



On Monday, the KCDC said it plans to gradually expand containment measures on arrivals from the US.