National

FM Kang discusses anti-virus efforts with Dutch counterpart

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 23, 2020 - 21:20       Updated : Mar 23, 2020 - 21:20

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha spoke by phone with her Dutch counterpart, Stef Blok, Monday and discussed ways to cope with the global spread of the new coronavirus, her ministry said.

In the telephone talks, made at the Netherlands‘ request, Kang explained that although Korea has seen a marked decline in daily new infection cases, the country has been actively taking measures to prevent the inflow of COVID-19 from overseas and community transmission.

Blok praised Korea’s effective response system, including the advanced test kits and transparent disclosure of related information, and asked Seoul to provide assistance through ways, such as sharing its quarantine experience and supplying protective goods, the ministry said.

During the phone talks, Kang also stressed that Korea‘s tougher entry procedures for people from Europe, and the Netherlands’ travel curb against Koreans, should not impede essential bilateral exchanges and asked for the Netherlands‘ cooperation in that regard.

Blok, in response, agreed with her and held out hopes for the two sides to work together in the fight against the virus and to continue exchanges and cooperation going forward, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)

