BTS sends out message of encouragement as Korea struggles to fight coronavirus

(Screenshot captured from BTS' official YouTube account)



K-pop boy band BTS sent out a message of encouragement for South Koreans Monday as the country struggles to stem the spread of COVID-19.



The video message was uploaded on BTS' official YouTube account and its "Love Myself" campaign account on Twitter, in response to a request by a group of nurse officers at the Korea Armed Forces Nursing Academy.



"Taking the stage of an empty auditorium, we are acutely feeling how meaningful it was to breathe with you in the same space," member Jin said in the video.



Member Jimin said "we are connected closely enough to share sufferings as well as joy ... If you have courage and will to overcome any difficulties, the power of connectivity could help us overcome this time of difficulties."



Member Jungkoook said "Now is the time that we need trust rather than anxieties, and consolation rather than rage," adding that BTS will join hands in fighting the pandemic.



Team leader RM said the band will do the best it can while waiting for things to return to normal. V hoped that "the moment we can share music and joys with you could come quickly."



J-Hope expressed special thanks to local medical workers at the center of the coronavirus fight before all the seven members joined hands and shouted "cheer up Republic of Korea."



The band named Son Heung-min, a South Korean football star active in the English Premier League, as the next person to carry the relay cheering campaign. (Yonhap)







