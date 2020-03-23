10cm holds first #TogetherAtHome concert in Korea

Korean singer 10cm performs a live concert on Thursday, joining the #TogetherAtHome challenge. (YouTube)
Indie singer 10cm hosted a YouTube live concert on Thursday night, joining the #TogetherAtHome challenge.
After watching Coldplay singer Chris Martin perform a live concert online for people stuck indoors due to the spread of coronavirus, 10cm was inspired to join the challenge, becoming the first major Korean singer to do so.
10cm performed his best-known songs, including “Stalker” and “Phonecert.” He also played Coldplay’s “Fix You” in tribute to Martin.
“Has there been this many people?” said 10cm as over 3,000 people watched the live concert.
“That everyone is safe during this crisis is the most important, and I hope everybody cheers up,” added 10cm.
He nominated singer Ko Young-bae of band Soran and singer Jeremy Zucker to hold the next concert at home.
Ko responded with a concert on Friday night. He went live on Instagram, playing many of Soran’s famous pieces, along with covers of “Psycho” by K-pop group Red Velvet and “You and I both” by Jason Mraz.
Ko went on to nominate local bands Daybreak and Rooftop Moonlight and singer Bruno Mars. They have yet to respond to the nominations.
#TogetherAtHome concerts, started by Martin, have been followed by many internationally famous singers, including John Legend, Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello. They encourage people to stay at home and allow artists to communicate with fans, as many concerts have been canceled around the world.
By Lim Jang-won(ljw@heraldcorp.com
)