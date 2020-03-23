More EVs with LG, Samsung batteries to receive subsidies in China

Electric vehicles equipped with batteries of South Korea’s LG Chem and Samsung SDI have been included in the whitelist of locally manufactured vehicles eligible for subsidies from the Chinese government.According to the Korean Embassy in Beijing Friday, Tesla’s China-made Model 3 EV sedan and Chongqing Jinkang’s pure electric SUV -- equipped with LG Chem and Samsung SDI batteries -- have been included in the whitelist for new energy vehicle subsidies announced March 6 by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China.“Vehicles in the whitelist will receive subsidies as they have met government requirements,” said an official from LG Chem.Previously, Tesla Model 3 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class plug-in hybrid EV, powered by batteries of LG Chem and SK Innovation, respectively, were included in the December subsidy whitelist. Now, a total of four EV models which run on batteries of Korean firms are in the whitelist.EVs made in China and equipped with Korean batteries have been left out by the Chinese government since 2016, due to a diplomatic dispute over the US deployment of an anti-missile system here. Since then, Chinese battery makers -- including CATL and BYD -- saw a rapid growth, whiles EVs with Korean batteries entered the subsidy list for the first time in December.Currently, Chinese EV buyers can receive subsidies of up to 25,000 yuan ($3,513), down from 50,000 yuan for vehicles with a range of more than 400 kilometers in June last year.However, despite China’s initial plan to completely phase out EV subsidies this year, MIIT chief Miao Wei said in January that a significant cut is unlikely.