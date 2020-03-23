 Back To Top
Entertainment

Korean language education video series featuring BTS set for release this week

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 23, 2020 - 10:43       Updated : Mar 23, 2020 - 10:43
(Big Hit Entertainment)
(Big Hit Entertainment)

The management agency of K-pop boy band BTS will this week launch a series of short video clips designed to provide Korean language education to non-Korean fans, the agency said Monday.

Big Hit Entertainment said the first three episodes of the series, "Learn Korean with BTS," will hit Weverse, the mobile app for the BTS fan community, Tuesday afternoon.

Following the release of the first three episodes, one new episode will hit Weverse every Monday morning, with a total of 30 clips to be provided for free, according to Big Hit.

Each episode runs for about three minutes and recycles scenes from existing BTS shows like "Run BTS!" and "Bangtan Bomb" to provide lessons on Korean grammar, expressions and culture.

The videos will feature phrases the BTS members often use so that fans can become accustomed to the Korean language in a natural way.

"'Learn Korean with BTS' is a short-form content format designed to help global fans overcome the language barrier they face in enjoying BTS music and content by learning the Korean language easily and enjoyably," Big Hit said.

Going forward, the management agency will come up with a variety of content for Korean language education for global fans featuring not only BTS but also other artists under its wing, it said.

"Big Hit devised the Korean education content in order to help improve (global fans') access to K-pop content as there's drastically increasing demand for Korean education due to the global popularity of K-pop and other Korean cultural content," the agency said. (Yonhap)
