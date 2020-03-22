Spain: 394 new coronavirus deaths, up 30 % in 24 hours

Military Emergency Unit members prepare to disinfect the pavilions of Mercamadrid Europe's biggest fresh food distribution center in Madrid, Spain on Saturday, local time. (Yonhap)



Spain on Sunday announced 394 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, raising to 1,720 the official death toll in Europe's worst-hit country after Italy, a 30 percent increase over the previous day.



The number of confirmed cases of the disease rose by 3,646, or 14.6 percent, to 28,572, according to health ministry figures, with officials warning infections will rise further in the coming days. (AFP)