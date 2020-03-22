 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] No. of foreign residents in Korea falls below 2.5 million

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Mar 22, 2020 - 18:20       Updated : Mar 22, 2020 - 18:20




The number of foreigners staying in South Korea fell nearly 4 percent in January this year, after topping a landmark 2.5 million the previous month, government data showed.

According to data released by the Ministry of Justice, 2,426,433 foreigners were residing in the country as of the first month of 2020, marking a decline of 3.9 percent from 2,524,656 last December.

The ministry also said the number of Korean nationals leaving the country in January increased 7.4 percent on-month to 2.52 million, while the number of foreign arrivals here decreased 11.5 percent to 1.32 million in the same month. (Yonhap)



