[News Focus] At elevated status, sister speaks for Kim Jong-un

Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, seems to have risen above her afforded leadership title as deputy chief of Pyongyang’s propaganda affairs to Kim Jong-un’s personal messenger, aggressively weighing in on US relations as well as on the inter-Korean agenda.
In her second known official statement released Sunday, Kim disclosed that US President Donald Trump had sent Kim Jong-un a letter, saying Washington stands ready to expand cooperation with Pyongyang in efforts against the coronavirus pandemic.
“The letter signals exceptional rapport between the two heads of state,” she commented, adding whether the Washington-Pyongyang relations could live up to the personal ties between Trump and Kim remained to be seen.
The statement came two weeks after her initial remarks made public in early March, when she leveled diatribes and insults against South Korea for expressing “grave concerns” over North Korea’s weapons test a day before.
At that time, Kim Yo-jong went so far as to call Seoul’s presidential office “mentally challenged” and liken it to a “frightened dog,” to which Cheong Wa Dae remained silent. Seoul’s Unification Ministry reiterated “mutual respect” in inter-Korean relations.
Observers speculate that Kim Yo-jong could not have pressed ahead with such scathing criticism without the direct approval of her brother Kim Jong-un.
Kim Yo-jong’s elevated status, however, did not come unforeseen. She had assisted Kim Jong-un in June last year when he met with South Korean President Moon and US President Trump at Panmunjom on the inter-Korean border. She was also present when Kim Jong-un met with Chinese President Xi Jinping shortly after.
She has sat next to her brother at major North Korean weapons tests, including the latest round Saturday, when Pyongyang test-fired short-range ballistic missiles akin to Washington’s surface-to-surface missile ATACMS.
The latest report from the Institute for National Security Strategy, a think tank of Seoul’s National Intelligence Service, said Kim Yo-jong will soon undertake a more dictating role, such as that of a key party member.
Local experts furthered that Kim Jong-un was conveying his unhappiness with UN sanctions imposed on his regime, when he let his sister release public statements in her name rather than his, as had previously been typical.
“Kim Jong-un is demanding Washington and Seoul bring to the table what he’d like to see, a sanctions relief or something commensurate that incentivizes Pyongyang to engage in talks,” Shin Jong-woo, a senior researcher at the Korea Defense and Security Forum, told The Korea Herald.
Unless that happens, Kim Yo-jong would likely make another appearance again, Shin said.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)