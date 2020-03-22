[Newsmaker] Culture minister renews call for churches to join toughened social distancing measures

(Yonhap)



Culture Minister Park Yang-woo on Sunday renewed an appeal for religious circles to "actively" join the government's social distancing efforts to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.



The minister made the appeal during his visit to Youngnak Presbyterian Church in central Seoul, a day after the government called for suspending the operation of religious, indoor sports and entertainment facilities for 15 days until April 5.



"I make this earnest call for the religious sector to actively partake in this measure based on the understanding that this is an inevitable step to protect the life and safety (of citizens) though the recommended social distance measure is difficult," Park told church officials.



"I also would like to extend my deep gratitude for the Korean churches' best efforts to prevent COVID-19 by turning services into online ones," he added.



Despite the government's plea for restraint, some churches have held their weekend services with their masked members singing hymns and saying prayers in close proximity to one another, raising fears that they could cause an increase in cluster infections.



Among the defiant churches was Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul.



Its members entered a Sunday morning service after taking fever checks and identifying themselves on the church's visitors' book.



Some squabbled with municipal officials deployed to the church premises to check the situation.



Some other churches in Suwon, just south of Seoul, and other regions also conducted their routine weekend services, though they tried to be in strict compliance with state-recommended containment guidelines.



Their members stepped into the main chambers after sanitizing their hands and checking body temperatures. Only registered members were admitted into the chapels, with the entrances plastered with a blunt warning: "One that provides a source of COVID-19 infection could face legal responsibility."



During the unusually muted services, the members sat one or two meters away from one another, with the stages, once replete with devout choir members, emptied out.



Before the services, some churches sent out a notice that they would not provide any lunch or transportation services "until the COVID-19 situation calms down."



On Saturday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun made the call for carrying out social distancing efforts, warning of stronger actions against facilities that do not abide by administrative virus prevention orders.



As of midnight, South Korea's COVID-19 caseload reached 8,897 with 104 deaths. (Yonhap)