Exclusive dating apps cater to cream of the crop

(123rf)



Dating apps that bar people from signing up based on appearance, education and wealth, known as closed-dating apps, are a growing phenomenon in Korea.



Amanda logo (Nextmatch)



In order to join Amanda, one of the most well-known dating apps in Korea, the applicant needs to receive an average score of three or higher out of a possible five points from 20 members of the app. Amanda is a Korean acronym for “not meeting anyone.”



“We understand that there can be controversy over the nature of our app. At first, the admission system was aimed at providing entertainment as well as raising the ‘quality’ of the members. Now, there is less focus on appearance as a criterion and more focus on attractiveness. We provide tips on how to raise individual scores,” said Chae Kyung-jin, marketing head of Nextmatch, which developed the app.



“With the detailed application, we are trying to show not only appearance but allow lifestyle, background, personal stories and personalities to be reflected in the scores,” said Chae.



A dating app that looks at an applicant’s financial status is drawing criticism as well.



GoldSpoon logo (Triple Comma Corp.)



GoldSpoon, which takes its name from the term used in Korea to refer to people from wealthy families, only allows men who meet certain markers of wealth to join the app. They include owning an imported car, having a house in the three most expensive districts in Seoul, earning a salary over 70 million won ($56,000) or having a highly paying professional job. Women applicants must have a professional job or an appearance that passes the test by the members in the app. The acceptable age range is 20 to 40 for both men and women.



“The acceptance rate is around 20 percent. We are trying to satisfy the need of people looking for a serious relationship that is reliable. Through this application process, individuals can be ‘certified’ to a certain extent because they must provide that much more personal information,” said Chun, the CEO of GoldSpoon who wished to be identified by his surname only, in a phone interview with The Korea Herald.



“We are not trying to intentionally cause gender, social or economic divide. We found that Korean women looking to marry tend to look at economic background of men and thought to satisfy that need with our service when we first started,” said Chun. “We do get quite a bit of complaints from people who do not make the cut. As an app, having more users means more revenue so we want people to join, but being exclusive is our key element,” said Chun.



SKY People logo (HSociety)



Educational background is another factor restricting those who can join certain dating apps. SKY People and Diamatch requires applicants to the app to verify having attended or graduated prestigious universities or to be working for a major company.



SKY People, an app developed by a group of Seoul National University students six years ago, grew from a dating app for SNU students to include students of other prestigious universities and people working in major companies.



“We took into account the opinions of users of existing dating apps when we set different entry criteria for men and women. Our intention was to approach issues like ‘dating’ and ‘marriage’ in an honest way,” said Choi Ho-seung, CEO of HSociety, which developed the app.



“We don’t think the app is only for the elite. Anyone can get a job or go to a school that they want if they work diligently. Rather than an app for elites, we think of our app as a social networking ground for people with a similar background, such as job or education,” Choi said. “Educational background is an indicator of diligence and shows professionalism along with career,” added Choi.



Diamatch logo (Conbus Inc.)