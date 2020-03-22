LG Uplus to supply 5G VR content to Hong Kong's top telco

(LG Uplus Corp.-Yonhap)



LG Uplus Corp., South Korea's No. 3 mobile carrier, said Sunday it will supply 5G virtual reality (VR) content to Hong Kong's largest telecommunication firm.



LG Uplus' VR content will be also available on Hong Kong Telecommunications (HKT) Ltd.'s 5G service starting next month, the company said.



This is the second time that LG Uplus has exported its 5G content to a foreign company. Last year, LG Uplus signed a deal with China Telecom Corp. to supply its 5G content and solutions.



HKT, an affiliate of PCCW Group, is Hong Kong's top telecommunication firm with some 4.3 million subscribers. It plans to commercialize 5G service on April 1.



LG Uplus has been trying to expand its presence in the VR content market in recent years. Last year, it signed a partnership with Google to collaborate on VR content creation and global distribution. (Yonhap)