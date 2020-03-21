 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

N. Korea to hold parliamentary meeting in April amid coronavirus fears

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 21, 2020 - 14:23       Updated : Mar 21, 2020 - 14:50

The presidium of the Supreme People`s Assembly convened the second second session of the 14th SPA in August last year. (KCNA-Yonhap)
The presidium of the Supreme People`s Assembly convened the second second session of the 14th SPA in August last year. (KCNA-Yonhap)

North Korea's parliament will convene a plenary session in Pyongyang next month, state media said Saturday, amid the country's nationwide efforts to block an outbreak of the new coronavirus on its soil.
  
The presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) on Friday released its decision to convene the third session of the 14th SPA on April 10, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
  
North Korea usually holds such a meeting once in April every year to address the country's major policy, personnel reshuffles and budget affairs. Last year, the North held SPA meetings twice in April and August.
  
Next month's gathering comes as North Korea is making all-out efforts to block the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus from spreading onto its soil.
  
Though it has not reported any confirmed infections, the North has tightened its borders and quarantine measures.
  
Such actions as the border closures and restrictions on movement of people and imported goods are expected to affect Pyongyang's intensified efforts to build a "self-reliant" economy amid long-stalled denuclearization talks with the United States.
  
The upcoming meeting is expected to deal with the North's possible countermeasures to cushion the fallout from the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
  
The meeting also comes after leader Kim Jong-un said in late December that he does not feel bound by his self-imposed moratorium on testing long-range missiles and nuclear devices, saying that he will showcase a "new strategic weapon" in the near future.
  
Nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington have been stalled since the no-deal summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump held in February last year.
  
North Korea fired two projectiles presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Saturday, according to Seoul's military, the third such weapons test in March following a monthslong halt. They appear to be part of the North's wintertime military drills.
  
The North's state media earlier reported that leader Kim guided an artillery fire drill on Friday, the second such guidance in a week. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114