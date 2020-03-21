 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

NK fires projectiles in third weapons test this month

By Choi Si-young
Published : Mar 21, 2020 - 12:50       Updated : Mar 21, 2020 - 15:31
Photos released by Pyongyang’s state-run KCNA show projectiles being fired from a transporter-erector-launcher equipped with four launcher tubes during the North Korea’s first rocket test this year on March 2. (Yonhap)
Photos released by Pyongyang’s state-run KCNA show projectiles being fired from a transporter-erector-launcher equipped with four launcher tubes during the North Korea’s first rocket test this year on March 2. (Yonhap)

North Korea fired what appeared to be two ballistic short-range missiles into the East Sea on Saturday morning, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, adding that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may have overseen the third weapons test this month after previous rounds on March 2 and 9.

The missiles flew approximately 410 kilometers and reached a peak altitude of 50 kilometers, from Sonchon, North Pyongan Province, 170 kilometers northwest of the capital Pyongyang, along the North’s western coast.

In its third weapons launch this month North Korea seems to have flown what are suspected to closely resemble Russia’s short-range missile Iskander or the US’ surface-to-surface missile ATACMS, according to the South Korean military.

The military leaned toward the conclusion that Pyongyang launched its own version of the ATACMS, which North Korea test-fired twice in August last year. Experts said the latest launches were to showcase the missiles’ improving performance.

The reason for the conclusion lies in that Pyongyang fired missiles five minutes apart, much shorter than the average 15-minute interval seen last year. The missiles also demonstrated a longer range, flying from the western coast, as opposed to the eastern coast, into the East Sea.

“This is classic North Korea testing missiles. Only this time, it moved further west and launched them to check for a longer trajectory,” said Shin Jong-woo, a senior researcher at the Korea Defense and Security Forum.

If the latest missiles were akin to Iskander, however, experts say the test Saturday aimed to optimize the military’s readiness to operate missiles already put into combat operation.

“North Korea could be looking to prepare the units responsible for those missiles,” said Kim Dong-yub, an analyst from Seoul’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies.

Seoul’s Defense Ministry reiterated its earlier assessments that the latest launches could be part of Pyongyang’s wintertime military drills and serve as a protest against continuing UN sanctions imposed on the communist regime.

The ministry said the firings aimed to rally the North Korean people, potentially unsettled by the coronavirus pandemic, against their neighbors in South Korea.

“Amid the difficult times when the international community is undergoing the pandemic, Pyongyang’s military actions are highly inappropriate. We demand it stop right away,” South Korea’s JCS said.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114