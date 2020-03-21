 Back To Top
World

WHO warns young people: ‘You’re not invincible’

By AP
Published : Mar 21, 2020 - 10:48       Updated : Mar 21, 2020 - 10:48
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (AFP-Yonhap)
GENEVA(AP) -- The head of the World Health Organization has sent a message to young people about the new coronavirus: "You're not invincible."
  
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says health officials are continuing to learn about the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. He said older people are hardest hit but "younger people are not spared."
  
He said data from many countries shows people aged 50 and under make up a "significant proportion" of patients who need hospitalization.
  
"Today I have a message for young people: You're not invincible," Tedros said. "This virus could put you in hospital for weeks or even kill you. Even if you don't get sick, the choices you make about where you go could be the difference."
  
He also advised people to be mindful of mental health at a time of rising anxiety about the outbreak, offering some suggestions.
  
"Listen to music. Read a book or play a game, and try not to read or watch too much news if it makes you anxious," Tedros said.
