Missing helicopter crew member found dead at crash site

Rescue workers search for a crew member of a crashed helicopter at a reservoir in the southeastern city of Ulsan on Friday. (Yonhap)



A man who went missing after a helicopter crash in the southeastern city of Ulsan was found dead Friday, the local fire service said.



The civilian helicopter carrying two crew members on a mission to deliver water to contain a wildfire hit a mountain valley and fell into a reservoir at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.



The captain survived by holding on to a tree but his assistant went missing.



The assistant's body was discovered near the wrecked chopper, at the bottom of the reservoir, at around 6 p.m. on Friday, the agency said.



