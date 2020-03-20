Moon to Swedish PM: S. Korea to share experience on coronavirus response

South Korean President Moon Jae-in told Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Friday that his government is willing to share its experience and clinical data related to the COVID-19 pandemic with the Scandinavian country.During a 20-minute telephone conversation, which took place at Lofven's request, Moon stressed the importance of concerted efforts by the international community to combat the crisis, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok."The COVID-19 incident is a challenge facing the whole world, not limited to a single nation. Thus, international cooperation and solidarity are more important than at any other time," Moon was quoted as saying.He added that his administration has the intention of "actively" providing the international community with information on its relevant experience and clinical information being accumulated in the process of quarantine and recovery works.The prime minister expressed his gratitude to Moon for the plan and said it would be of much help to his country's response to the virus.Lofven said what South Korea has done so far is "very impressive," citing plenty of testing to find patients as an example.Moon said the fast spread of the virus through Europe is worrisome and extended his condolences to Sweden over the increase in the number of infections.The leaders agreed on the need for joint efforts to maintain inevitable exchanges between their businesspeople at a "reasonable" level despite the fallout from the pandemic.They also agreed to strengthen partnerships on a global campaign to develop an anti-coronavirus vaccine and revive the economy.

(Yonhap)