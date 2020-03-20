 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

2.7 magnitude quake hits southeastern region

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 20, 2020 - 16:51       Updated : Mar 20, 2020 - 16:51

(123rf)
(123rf)

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake hit the southeastern county of Sancheong, about 360 kilometers southeast of Seoul, Friday afternoon, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

The quake occurred at 4:02 p.m., 13 kilometers east-southeast of Sancheong in South Gyeongsang Province, at a depth of 9 km, according to the KMA.

The epicenter was 35.39 degrees north latitude and 128.01 degrees east longitude, the agency said.

"The earthquake was felt in the areas near the epicenter," the agency said, asking residents to stay alert.

A resident of Sancheong told Yonhap News Agency that the vibration lasted about 10 seconds and he felt his desk shaking while sitting in his office.

The Gyeongsangnam-do Fire Department said it had received four inquiry calls as of 4:15 p.m., noting no damage was reported. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114