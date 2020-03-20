 Back To Top
Business

Huawei donates 200,000 masks to Korea to help combat COVID-19

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Mar 20, 2020 - 16:06       Updated : Mar 20, 2020 - 16:06
Huawei Korea CEO Shawn Meng (right) delivers face masks to the Korea Association of Welfare Institutions for Persons with Disabilities on Friday. (Huawei Korea)
Huawei Korea CEO Shawn Meng (right) delivers face masks to the Korea Association of Welfare Institutions for Persons with Disabilities on Friday. (Huawei Korea)

Huawei Korea said Friday that it has donated 200,000 face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Half have been delivered to the Korea Association of Welfare Institutions for Persons with Disabilities, and the rest went to the Daegu Metropolitan Office of Education, according to the company.

The masks will be distributed to local students when schools start the new semester after the current delay.

On March 6, Huawei Korea donated a total of 200 million won ($160,550) to support the purchase of relief supplies.

“Huawei Korea will continue its efforts with Korean society to overcome the difficult period,” said Shawn Meng, CEO of Huawei Korea.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
