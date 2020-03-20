Coupang on alert after death of deliveryman

(Yonhap)





After the recent death of a Coupang deliveryman, the e-commerce company has introduced new plans to boost the safety of its delivery personnel on Friday.



Coupang said it will provide remote health counseling service to all of its Coupang deliverymen and have their health checked by visits from health professionals on a regular basis.



The company added that it will provide emergency care service for its deliverymen if they are confirmed with the coronavirus or under self-quarantine.



Also, safety mangers will be deployed at all centers where packages arrive before deliveries.



“As safety issue is a priority not only for us but also for transport industry, Coupang hopes to engage in discussions with experts,” a company official said.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)