LG CNS bags W120b deal in S. Korea

LG CNS headquarters in Seoul (LG CNS)
LG CNS said Friday it has been selected as preferred bidder for a new social security solution provider for the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s 122 billion won ($97.2 million) project.
LG CNS’ consortium and Deloitte Consulting bid for the deal. Previously Samsung SDS was expected to join the competition, but it withdrew after reviewing feasibility.
The new social security solution of LG CNS will substitute the ministry’s existing computer system built in 2009, which was used to manage data and tasks related to the nation’s social welfare.
The new system, which is going to be equipped with robotic process automation and artificial intelligence technologies, will be used by the both central and municipal governments that execute welfare budget, which surpasses 80 trillion won this year.
Meanwhile, the government will continue opening large-scale biddings to choose companies that will develop new public-domain software.
The government is currently planning on investing 300 billion won to renew Korea Post’s system, 130 billion won for the nation’s e-Procurement service and 100 billion won for the National Education Information System of the Education Ministry.
Korea’s top firms, Samsung SDS, LG CNS and SK C&C, are expected to compete in the upcoming biddings.
The specific dates of bids have not been announced yet.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)